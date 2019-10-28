UrduPoint.com
French Researcher Marchal Detained In Iran Accused Of Collusion Against Tehran - Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 08:33 PM

Roland Marchal, a French researcher who was arrested in Iran four months ago, is suspected of colluding against Iran's national security interests, the academic's lawyer, Saeid Dehghan said

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2019) Roland Marchal, a French researcher who was arrested in Iran four months ago, is suspected of colluding against Iran's national security interests, the academic's lawyer, Saeid Dehghan said.

Marchal, a researcher at the Sciences Po university in Paris, and his fellow colleague and dual Iranian-French citizen, Fariba Adelkhah, were arrested in June. However, his arrest was not disclosed and confirmed by French authorities until earlier in October.

"Roland Marchal has been charged with colluding against [Iran's] national security," the lawyer said, as cited by Iran's ISNA news agency.

He said that Marchal had come to Iran to visit Adelkhah.

Since his arrest, the Iranian authorities had extended the French researcher's temporary detention on several occasions, the lawyer added.

Dehghan, who represents both Marchal and Adelakhah, added that the authorities had not presented any concrete evidence that support the charges against his clients.

In mid-October the French Foreign Ministry condemned the detention of its citizens, and called on Tehran to demonstrate transparency and immediately end the "unacceptable situation."

The French university where the two researchers are employed issued a statement calling the detentions "scandalous, appalling and arbitrary."

