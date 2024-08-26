Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) A French citizen accused of gathering Russian military information without registering as a "foreign agent" will go on trial in Moscow on September 3, the court said Monday.

Laurent Vinatier, who worked for a Swiss conflict mediation NGO before he was arrested in Moscow in June, faces up to five years in prison if convicted of the charge.

France has urged Russia to release Vinatier, saying he has been "arbitrarily detained".

Investigators say the 48-year-old Vinatier collected military information that could be used against Russia by foreign states.

Under Russian law, anybody who gathers or shares material on Russia's military or security services must register with the authorities as a "foreign agent".