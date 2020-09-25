French restaurant owners protest new closures in virus fight

Hundreds of restaurant and bar owners protested in the southern French city of Marseille on Friday against new shutdown orders to curb a surge in Covid-19 cases, warning the move could force them to close permanently

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Hundreds of restaurant and bar owners protested in the southern French city of Marseille on Friday against new shutdown orders to curb a surge in Covid-19 cases, warning the move could force them to close permanently.

Health Minister Olivier Veran announced the closures for Marseille and the surrounding region this week after contagion rates jumped, while bars in Paris and 10 other cities will have to shut by 10:00 pm starting Monday.

"We cannot allow ourselves to dither," Veran told reporters in Marseille Friday.

"I am fully aware that some of these measures are controversial", sparking worry "and even anger", he said, but "they are not arbitrary".

France's public health agency said Friday that Covid-19 infections were on the rise, and warned of several virus hotspots that pointed to a probable worsening of the situation in the weeks ahead.

New virus deaths rose by 25 percent last week, and cases among the elderly were also accelerating again, the agency said.