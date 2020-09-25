UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Restaurant Owners Protest New Closures In Virus Fight

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 09:49 PM

French restaurant owners protest new closures in virus fight

Hundreds of restaurant and bar owners protested in the southern French city of Marseille on Friday against new shutdown orders to curb a surge in Covid-19 cases, warning the move could force them to close permanently

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Hundreds of restaurant and bar owners protested in the southern French city of Marseille on Friday against new shutdown orders to curb a surge in Covid-19 cases, warning the move could force them to close permanently.

Health Minister Olivier Veran announced the closures for Marseille and the surrounding region this week after contagion rates jumped, while bars in Paris and 10 other cities will have to shut by 10:00 pm starting Monday.

"We cannot allow ourselves to dither," Veran told reporters in Marseille Friday.

"I am fully aware that some of these measures are controversial", sparking worry "and even anger", he said, but "they are not arbitrary".

France's public health agency said Friday that Covid-19 infections were on the rise, and warned of several virus hotspots that pointed to a probable worsening of the situation in the weeks ahead.

New virus deaths rose by 25 percent last week, and cases among the elderly were also accelerating again, the agency said.

Related Topics

Marseille Paris

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 14 businesses, warns five for ..

20 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Committed to Constructive ..

55 seconds ago

Right-Wing EU Forces, Eastern Members Oppose New M ..

57 seconds ago

DAFZA signs MOU with Federal Israeli Chamber of Co ..

50 minutes ago

India, Japan Hold Online Consultations on Common I ..

58 seconds ago

Pompeo to Discuss Libya Developments With Italy's ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.