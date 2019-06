(@imziishan)

Singapore, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :French restaurant Mirazur run by Argentine chef Mauro Colagreco was Tuesday crowned the world 's best restaurant at an awards ceremony put on by British trade magazine Restaurant.

In second spot in the World's 50 Best Restaurants awards was Noma in Copenhagen, and in third was Asador Etxebarri in Spain.