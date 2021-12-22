UrduPoint.com

French Reunion's Piton De La Fournaise Volcano Shows Signs Of Eruption - Observatory

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:40 PM

French Reunion's Piton de la Fournaise Volcano Shows Signs of Eruption - Observatory

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Piton de la Fournaise, a volcano in the French overseas territory of Reunion in the Indian Ocean, has showed first signs of an eruption on Wednesday, the local volcanological observatory tweeted.

The seismic crisis began at 05:15 GMT with a tremor that indicated the arrival of magma close to the surface.

"The Piton de la Fournaise volcano's eruption began at 03:30 a.m. local time (07:30 GMT) on December 22, 2021 on the southern slope," the observatory said.

Earlier in the day, the observatory's team observed at least 3 eruptive cracks open on the southern slope of the volcano. Public access, as well as landing of aircraft in the volcano's area are now prohibited.

Volcano's previous eruption took place on April 9, 2021. Piton de la Fournaise is one of the most active volcanoes on the planet. It first awoke 500,000 years ago and has been erupting twice a year on average for the past two decades. It usually emits fountains of lava that flows down its flanks.

Related Topics

India April December

Recent Stories

Sara Ali Khan says she and mother don’t discuss ..

Sara Ali Khan says she and mother don’t discuss her marriage plans

22 minutes ago
 UAE announces 665 new COVID-19 cases, 294 recoveri ..

UAE announces 665 new COVID-19 cases, 294 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 h ..

29 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

9 minutes ago
 Dry, cold weather forecast for city

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

9 minutes ago
 Talks on JCPOA in Vienna Will Resume Before Year E ..

Talks on JCPOA in Vienna Will Resume Before Year End After Christmas Holidays - ..

9 minutes ago
 Russia Not Violating Any WTO Rules - Kremlin

Russia Not Violating Any WTO Rules - Kremlin

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.