French right chooses Paris region chief to challenge Macron

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2021 ) :France's conservative party on Saturday chose the moderate chief of the Paris region Valerie Pecresse to challenge President Emmanuel Macron next year, a pick that will likely have major influence on the shape of the campaign.

Members of The Republicans (LR) in the Primary run-off vote chose Pecresse, who will be its first-ever female presidential candidate and presents herself as a voice of moderation, over hardliner Eric Ciotti, party leader Christian Jacob announced.

Both had made the run-off after the first round of voting earlier this week upended expectations.

The favourites ex-minister Xavier Bertrand and former EU Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier were both knocked out and went on to back Pecresse.

"The party of (France's post-war leader) General (Charles) de Gaulle.

.. our political family, will have a female candidate in the presidential election. I am thinking of all the women of France today. I will give everything to triumph," she said after the result was announced.

Pecresse won almost 61 percent of the vote among party members while Ciotti won just over 39 percent, Jacob said. Ciotti accepted defeat and immediately pledged to support Pecresse.

The result is being keenly watched by the Elysee.

While all opinion polls have predicted centrist Macron should win the election, the emergence of a strong candidate on the traditional right who gains momentum during the campaign would be a major factor.

The campaign has so far been waged on the right, with Macron's government tacking rightwards over the last months with tough rhetoric on immigration and preserving France's secular system.