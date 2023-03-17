French Right-Wing Politician Philippot Says Country Should Quit NATO

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) France should leave NATO as the United States-led military alliance is pushing Europe toward war, Florian Philippot, the leader of French euroskeptic party The Patriots told RIA Novosti on Friday.

"We want France to act sensibly and leave NATO. This alliance must be dissolved. There is no reason for its existence; it is the bloc of war, as evidenced by recent years. We must stop this world war agenda against Russia and China, this is absolute madness," the politician said.

He added that the North Atlantic Alliance and the US were drawing France into the Ukraine crisis and, ultimately, pushing Europe toward a new global conflict.

"More and more French have started to get tired of this race toward a third world war.

We see that we are being pushed to get involved in this conflict (in Ukraine), although this should not be. NATO and the US are pushing us to send weapons to Ukraine," Philippot said, adding "If we continue to listen to NATO and the US, we will never come to peace, we will come to a third world war."

In late February, Philippot and his party organized a series of anti-NATO demonstrations across France, with the largest protest in Paris reportedly gathering around 10,000 people. The demonstrators were also protesting against the supply of weapons to Ukraine and the EU's sanctions against Russia.