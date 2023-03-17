UrduPoint.com

French Right-Wing Politician Philippot Says Country Should Quit NATO

Sumaira FH Published March 17, 2023 | 06:00 PM

French Right-Wing Politician Philippot Says Country Should Quit NATO

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2023) France should leave NATO as the United States-led military alliance is pushing Europe toward war, Florian Philippot, the leader of French euroskeptic party The Patriots told RIA Novosti on Friday.

"We want France to act sensibly and leave NATO. This alliance must be dissolved. There is no reason for its existence; it is the bloc of war, as evidenced by recent years. We must stop this world war agenda against Russia and China, this is absolute madness," the politician said.

He added that the North Atlantic Alliance and the US were drawing France into the Ukraine crisis and, ultimately, pushing Europe toward a new global conflict.

"More and more French have started to get tired of this race toward a third world war.

We see that we are being pushed to get involved in this conflict (in Ukraine), although this should not be. NATO and the US are pushing us to send weapons to Ukraine," Philippot said, adding "If we continue to listen to NATO and the US, we will never come to peace, we will come to a third world war."

In late February, Philippot and his party organized a series of anti-NATO demonstrations across France, with the largest protest in Paris reportedly gathering around 10,000 people. The demonstrators were also protesting against the supply of weapons to Ukraine and the EU's sanctions against Russia.

Related Topics

NATO Protest Ukraine Russia Europe China France Paris Alliance February World War Race

Recent Stories

PSL 2023 Play-off 3 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar ..

PSL 2023 Play-off 3 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Score, History, Who Will ..

4 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi attends closing ceremony of IATUL ..

Bodour Al Qasimi attends closing ceremony of IATUL Conference 2023

5 minutes ago
 17th Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists

17th Sheikh Zayed Book Award announces shortlists

5 minutes ago
 DEWA adds 26 local, international awards, sets wor ..

DEWA adds 26 local, international awards, sets world record in 2022

20 minutes ago
 Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Educa ..

Emirates National Schools, Uzbek Ministry of Education sign cooperation agreemen ..

35 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Herita ..

Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed opens Sharjah Heritage Days in Mleiha

50 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.