French, Russian Defense Ministers Discuss Arms Control, Persian Gulf Tensions Over Phone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) French Defense Minister Florence Parly discussed tensions in the Persian Gulf with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, over the phone, the French Ministry of Defense said.

"[French] Defense Minister Florence Parly spoke [on Tuesday] with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu.

The ministers discussed arms control as well as situations around several conflict zones ” Ukraine, Persian Gulf, Central African Republic," the statement said.

The two ministers also discussed potential cooperation and said they would revisit the matter during their next meeting on September 9, which will also be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian.