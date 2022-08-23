UrduPoint.com

French, Russian Foreign Ministers Discuss Sending IAEA Mission To Zaporizhzhia NPP - Paris

Muhammad Irfan Published August 23, 2022 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov have discussed the dispatch of a mission of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (NPP), the French foreign ministry said on Tuesday.

"The main attention was paid to the conditions for sending an IAEA expert mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP ... The (French) minister expressed France's support for the rapid deployment of an IAEA expert mission in accordance with the recommendations of its Director General (Rafael Grossi) and with full respect for the sovereignty of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine Russia Nuclear France

