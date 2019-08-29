French, Russian Ministers to Discuss Ukraine, Syria, Libya, Iran - French Ambassador

Crises in Ukraine, Syria, Libya and the situation around Iran will be discussed at a meeting of the Russian and French foreign ministers in Moscow, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie-Agnes Bermann told Sputnik

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Crises in Ukraine Libya and the situation around Iran will be discussed at a meeting of the Russian and French foreign ministers in Moscow , French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie-Agnes Bermann told Sputnik.

Earlier, the Russian side reported that the meeting of the defense and foreign ministers of France and Russia would be held on September 9.

"These are the issues of crises. Of course, Ukraine, Syria, Iran, Libya. And then - [security and trust] architecture," Bermann said when asked what issues would be raised at the talks in Moscow.