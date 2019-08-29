UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French, Russian Ministers To Discuss Ukraine, Syria, Libya, Iran - French Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 08:16 PM

French, Russian Ministers to Discuss Ukraine, Syria, Libya, Iran - French Ambassador

Crises in Ukraine, Syria, Libya and the situation around Iran will be discussed at a meeting of the Russian and French foreign ministers in Moscow, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie-Agnes Bermann told Sputnik

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) Crises in Ukraine, Syria, Libya and the situation around Iran will be discussed at a meeting of the Russian and French foreign ministers in Moscow, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie-Agnes Bermann told Sputnik.

Earlier, the Russian side reported that the meeting of the defense and foreign ministers of France and Russia would be held on September 9.

"These are the issues of crises. Of course, Ukraine, Syria, Iran, Libya. And then - [security and trust] architecture," Bermann said when asked what issues would be raised at the talks in Moscow.

Related Topics

Syria Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia France Libya September

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al Azhar receives President of Globa ..

6 minutes ago

UAB to finance 100% of Emiratis&#039; housing with ..

36 minutes ago

Women enrolment in Abu Dhabi&#039;s higher educati ..

36 minutes ago

District and Sessions Judge visits District Jail S ..

5 minutes ago

Mandviwalla for enhanced trade between Sri Lanka, ..

5 minutes ago

Sanctioned Iranian Foreign Minister Says Going to ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.