French, Russian Prime Ministers Discuss Cooperation On Coronavirus Response Via Phone
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 04:27 PM
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday he had held a phone conversation on the coronavirus with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.
"A phone conversation with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The French-Russian cooperation and solidarity on the fight against COVID-19," Philippe wrote on Twitter.