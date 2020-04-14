French, Russian Prime Ministers Discuss Cooperation on Coronavirus Response Via Phone

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday he had held a phone conversation on the coronavirus with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"A phone conversation with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The French-Russian cooperation and solidarity on the fight against COVID-19," Philippe wrote on Twitter.