French, Russian Prime Ministers Discuss Cooperation On Coronavirus Response Via Phone

Tue 14th April 2020 | 04:27 PM

French, Russian Prime Ministers Discuss Cooperation on Coronavirus Response Via Phone

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday he had held a phone conversation on the coronavirus with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Tuesday he had held a phone conversation on the coronavirus with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

"A phone conversation with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. The French-Russian cooperation and solidarity on the fight against COVID-19," Philippe wrote on Twitter.

More Stories From World

