French Sanitary Passes Without Booster Dose to Be Invalid From Jan 15 - Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) French sanitary passes will be not valid without booster dose administered seven months after COVID-19 vaccination starting from January 15, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

"From January 15, the sanitary pass for French people aged 18 to 65 will no longer be valid.

These people will have two months for the third dose. You will have five to seven months after the second vaccination to revaccinate," Varan told a press conference.

The minister also said that the validity of PCR tests will be reduced from 72 to 24 hours.