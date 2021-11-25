UrduPoint.com

French Sanitary Passes Without Booster Dose To Be Invalid From Jan 15 - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 31 seconds ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 05:30 PM

French Sanitary Passes Without Booster Dose to Be Invalid From Jan 15 - Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) French sanitary passes will be not valid without booster dose administered seven months after COVID-19 vaccination starting from January 15, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Thursday.

"From January 15, the sanitary pass for French people aged 18 to 65 will no longer be valid.

These people will have two months for the third dose. You will have five to seven months after the second vaccination to revaccinate," Varan told a press conference.

The minister also said that the validity of PCR tests will be reduced from 72 to 24 hours.

Related Topics

January From

Recent Stories

Seminar on how to enhance milk production at LCCI

Seminar on how to enhance milk production at LCCI

6 minutes ago
 Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pump ..

Maryam criticizes govt over closure of petrol pumps

15 minutes ago
 Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Man ..

Emirates Development Bank partners with Global Manufacturing and Industrialisati ..

16 minutes ago
 13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

13,606 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

16 minutes ago
 Corpse recovered from canal lower Barri

Corpse recovered from canal lower Barri

4 minutes ago
 PAC examines Ministry of Climate Change audit repo ..

PAC examines Ministry of Climate Change audit report for year 2019-20

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.