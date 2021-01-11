UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French School Shut After Emailed Threats Of Rape - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 11th January 2021 | 11:00 PM

French School Shut After Emailed Threats of Rape - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2021) A high school in central France was shut indefinitely on Monday after several teachers and students had threats of rape emailed to them via digital learning platform, media said.

The school in Riom was closed as a precaution, its communications official Beatrice Humbert was cited as saying by the France Bleu radio.

Prosecutor Eric Maillaud said the first messages were of pornographic nature and contained threats of rape, while the last one featured "images of jihadists, which can be found anywhere.

"

He said that terrorism did not appear to be at play.

Investigators reportedly said that the digital trace led them to six students. One was detained on Friday evening and released next morning, while a 15-year-old remains in custody.

France has been on edge after a string of jihadist killings last year. In a particularly gruesome attack, a teacher was beheaded near Paris for showing cartoons of Prophet Muhammad to his students.

Related Topics

Attack France Paris Media

Recent Stories

Lebanese Health System at Verge of Collapse Amid S ..

11 minutes ago

Russia's Gerasimov, US Counterpart Milley Discuss ..

11 minutes ago

Democrats introduce Trump impeachment article in H ..

11 minutes ago

Lebanon Imposes State of Emergency Starting on Thu ..

12 minutes ago

Maktoum bin Mohammed visits Directorate of Residen ..

1 hour ago

Balochistan govt initiated development schemes for ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.