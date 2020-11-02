French Schools Hold Minute of Silence in Honor of Murdered History Teacher

Schools and colleges across France on Monday held a minute of silence in memory of Samuel Paty, a history teacher who was beheaded by a radicalized Chechen teenager in mid-October

On Monday, over 12 million French school students returned to classes after the holidays.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex and education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer paid the tribute to Paty alongside staff at a school where he taught in the Conflans-Sainte-Honorine commune near Paris.

"Here, Samuel Paty taught every child of the republic how to be a free citizen. For him, for our country, we will continue. This is our honor, this is our duty," Castex tweeted.

On October 16, France was rocked by the beheading of Paty in the outskirts of Paris. The teacher had shown cartoons of Muslim Prophet Muhammad to his students as part of a freedom of speech discussion, prompting outrage among some of the Muslim parents. His killer was shot dead by the police on the same day.