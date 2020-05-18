French screen legend Michel Piccoli dead aged 94

Michel Piccoli, one of the most original and versatile French actors of the last half century, has died aged 94, his family said Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Michel Piccoli, one of the most original and versatile French actors of the last half century, has died aged 94, his family said Monday.

An arthouse legend, Piccoli starred in string of films by the Spanish-born great Luis Bunel, including "Belle de Jour" and "The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie", as well as turning in a typically memorable turn opposite Brigitte Bardot in Jean-Luc Godard's 1963 classic "Contempt".

