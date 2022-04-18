UrduPoint.com

French Secretary Of State Against Calling Ongoing Events In Ukraine Genocide

April 18, 2022

French Secretary of State Against Calling Ongoing Events in Ukraine Genocide

French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune has spoken against describing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune has spoken against describing Russia's actions in Ukraine as genocide.

"No, that is not exactly this way ... Even in a situation where violent acts are taking place, it is necessary to use precise terms," Beaune told the French broadcaster Sud Radio when asked whether he considers Moscow's actions in Ukraine genocide.

Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, the French presidential candidate and the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, refused to describe ongoing events in Ukraine as genocide.

Macron also called Russians and Ukrainians fraternal peoples, and said that "the word genocide today must be referred to by lawyers, not by politicians."

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its special operation is to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. In response, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia.

