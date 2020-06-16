French Secretary of State for Interior Arrives in Dijon Following Weekend Clashes- Reports

Laurent Nunez, France's secretary of state to the interior minister, arrived on Tuesday morning in the city of Dijon after weekend clashes between Chechen immigrants and local drug trafficking groups, French media reported

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Laurent Nunez, France's secretary of state to the interior minister, arrived on Tuesday morning in the city of Dijon after weekend clashes between Chechen immigrants and local drug trafficking groups, French media reported.

According to the BFM tv broadcaster, Nunez traveled to the city to support law enforcement officers and local residents.

The president of the French right-wing National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, is also planning to visit Dijon later in the evening and hold a press conference, the media outlet added.

The unrest in Dijon started on Saturday night when several dozen people with covered faces attacked the Le Black Pearl hookah bar in the downtown part of the city.

According to eyewitnesses and video footage, the assailants were armed with knives, screwdrivers and baseball bats. Police arrived at the scene and used tear gas to disperse the crowd but made no arrests.

The clashes continued over the weekend, involving the Chechen immigrant community and local drug trafficking groups, mainly of Maghreb origin. Dijon authorities said on Monday that at least ten people were injured in the conflict.

Despite the increased presence of security forces, the situation remained tense on Monday. The French Interior Ministry announced on the same day the launch of an investigation into the incident.