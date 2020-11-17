UrduPoint.com
French Security Forces Evacuate 2,500 Refugees From Migrant Camp In Paris's Suburb

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:00 PM

French Security Forces Evacuate 2,500 Refugees From Migrant Camp in Paris's Suburb

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2020) French police troops dismantled a migrant camp in Paris's northern suburb of Saint-Denis on Tuesday morning, evacuating some 2,500 refugees and homeless people.

"On my instruction, the @prefpolice [Paris police prefecture] proceeds this morning to the evacuation of an illegal camp of 2000 people living in deplorable sanitary conditions in #SaintDenis .Thank you to the mobilized police forces and the agents of the @prefet75_IDF [state services in Ile-de-France region] who ensure their shelter," French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin wrote on Twitter.

The displaced persons who inhabited the camp have lit several fires across the area, burning down various household objects to cook and generate hit and cold weather descends on the area.

Reportedly, the first tents in the migrant settlement were set up  in early fall. The camp quickly grew over the last few months before it was dismantled in the early hours of Tuesday.

More Stories From World

