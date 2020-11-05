UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Security Troops Up By 10,000 Since 2017 In Line With Counterterrorism Law - Macron

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 07:20 PM

French Security Troops Up by 10,000 Since 2017 in Line With Counterterrorism Law - Macron

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said that 10,000 troops had joined the country's security forces since 2017, as envisioned by the national legislation against terrorism.

Following 2015 terror attacks in Paris, the government amended its counterterrorism laws, which led to the passing in November 2017 of the so-called "Strengthening Internal Security and the Fight Against Terrorism" (SILT) legislation that gives additional powers to administrative authorities to impose control measures.

"Since 2017, our internal security forces have increased in number with 10,000 recruits. They benefit from increased legal means thanks to the law strengthening internal security and the fight against terrorism," Macron tweeted.

He added in a another tweet that the authorities had significantly increased "financial, human and technological resources," and boosted coordination between internal intelligence services, led by the French internal security service (DGSI).

The president also mentioned his three-year-old strategy to eliminate "the roots of terrorism" across France, which helped the authorities prevent 32 attacks since 2017.

Earlier in the day, the French leader unveiled that he had ordered stronger border control within the visa-free Schengen area by doubling military troops to up to 4,800 personnel. The move comes amid nationwide dismay over growing Islamist threat, as France was shaken by a series of extremism-motivated assaults, including history teacher's beheading in Paris on October 16 and subsequent killings in Nice on October 29, both attacks carried out by radicalized young men.

Related Topics

France Young Nice Paris October November Border 2017 2015 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE participates in AFC Referees Committee virtual ..

22 minutes ago

UAE participates in high-level meeting on women, p ..

52 minutes ago

Mubadala builds its life sciences portfolio with i ..

1 hour ago

Punjab Daanish Schools & Centres of Excellence Aut ..

1 hour ago

Russia Special Force' contingent arrives in Pakist ..

2 hours ago

Central Bank emphasises impact of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.