French Seine-et-Marne Department Faces Massive Cyberattack - Administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The French Seine-et-Marne department near Paris has been subjected to a massive cyberattack on official internet resources, the administration of the department said on Tuesday.

"Since Sunday, November 6, the Seine-et-Marne department has been subjected to a massive cyberattack. Digital services are down," the administration said on Twitter.

According to the administration, the decision was made to completely shut down all administrative resources for security reasons and to protect users' data.

"All measures are being implemented in order to assess the damage, limit the consequences of this attack and restore the systems as soon as possible," the administration added.

In late October, a study by Russian IT security company StormWall revealed that the number of DDoS attacks grew worldwide by 90% in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the same period last year, with the duration of attacks also increasing by 60%.