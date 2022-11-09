UrduPoint.com

French Seine-et-Marne Department Faces Massive Cyberattack - Administration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 09, 2022 | 12:30 AM

French Seine-et-Marne Department Faces Massive Cyberattack - Administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The French Seine-et-Marne department near Paris has been subjected to a massive cyberattack on official internet resources, the administration of the department said on Tuesday.

"Since Sunday, November 6, the Seine-et-Marne department has been subjected to a massive cyberattack. Digital services are down," the administration said on Twitter.

According to the administration, the decision was made to completely shut down all administrative resources for security reasons and to protect users' data.

"All measures are being implemented in order to assess the damage, limit the consequences of this attack and restore the systems as soon as possible," the administration added.

In late October, a study by Russian IT security company StormWall revealed that the number of DDoS attacks grew worldwide by 90% in the third quarter of 2022 compared with the same period last year, with the duration of attacks also increasing by 60%.

Related Topics

Attack Internet Russia Twitter Company Paris Same October November Sunday All

Recent Stories

Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as an ..

Migrant ships wait at Italian port for entry as another appeals to France

50 seconds ago
 Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - ..

Louisiana Polling Place Moved After Bomb Threat - Reports

52 seconds ago
 Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's ..

Air Defense Systems Remain Priority for Ukraine's Security Needs - Pentagon

53 seconds ago
 Pentagon Confirms 2 NASAMS Systems Delivered to Uk ..

Pentagon Confirms 2 NASAMS Systems Delivered to Ukraine, Already Operational

54 seconds ago
 WBC Excludes Russian, Belarusian Boxers from Organ ..

WBC Excludes Russian, Belarusian Boxers from Organization's Ratings - President

56 seconds ago
 Haideri elected as convener; calls interior secy, ..

Haideri elected as convener; calls interior secy, FIA DG for briefing on Swati's ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.