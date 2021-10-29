UrduPoint.com

French Senate Amends COVID-19 Emergency Regime Bill

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 11:20 AM

French Senate Amends COVID-19 Emergency Regime Bill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) French upper chamber of the  parliament, the Senate, made several amendments to the draft law on the health emergency regime to blunt the impact of government-imposed restrictive measures and curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

The state of health emergency gives the authorities statutory power to impose or extend certain restrictions, including a system of health passes used to grant access to various public venues in case of a surge in infections.

In mid-October, the cabinet offered to extend the regime of restrictions if the epidemiological situation requires it until July 31 of the next year. Last week, the bill was approved by the National Assembly, the lower house.

The Senate has made a number of changes to the draft, including the extension of coronavirus-related restrictions in the country until February 28, 2022, which is five months shorter than the period proposed by the government.

Another amendment made by senators is the use of health passes only in departments where the vaccination rate does not exceed 80%. If the rate is higher, the system of passes is unnecessary in such areas. This level is expected to be reached in all departments by November 15.

Lawmakers from both chambers will form a special committee, which will draft a final version of the bill if the chambers fail to reach a consensus.

Since August 9, passes have become obligatory in France for attending such public spaces as restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes, and long-distance trains. They contain information about COVID-19 vaccinations, tests, and medical history of their holders.

Related Topics

National Assembly Senate Parliament France Chamber February July August November All From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

BISE Sargodha announce HSSC Part-I results

BISE Sargodha announce HSSC Part-I results

27 seconds ago
 Helicopter Crash in Central China Kills 3 - Report ..

Helicopter Crash in Central China Kills 3 - Reports

29 seconds ago
 RBISE announces HSSC part-I exam 2021 results

RBISE announces HSSC part-I exam 2021 results

31 seconds ago
 Two killed in Samar Bagh road accident

Two killed in Samar Bagh road accident

12 minutes ago
 Faisalabad board announce Inter part-I result

Faisalabad board announce Inter part-I result

12 minutes ago
 US woman convicted in Bali 'suitcase murder' relea ..

US woman convicted in Bali 'suitcase murder' released from prison

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.