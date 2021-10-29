French Senate Amends COVID-19 Emergency Regime Bill

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2021) French upper chamber of the parliament, the Senate, made several amendments to the draft law on the health emergency regime to blunt the impact of government-imposed restrictive measures and curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

The state of health emergency gives the authorities statutory power to impose or extend certain restrictions, including a system of health passes used to grant access to various public venues in case of a surge in infections.

In mid-October, the cabinet offered to extend the regime of restrictions if the epidemiological situation requires it until July 31 of the next year. Last week, the bill was approved by the National Assembly, the lower house.

The Senate has made a number of changes to the draft, including the extension of coronavirus-related restrictions in the country until February 28, 2022, which is five months shorter than the period proposed by the government.

Another amendment made by senators is the use of health passes only in departments where the vaccination rate does not exceed 80%. If the rate is higher, the system of passes is unnecessary in such areas. This level is expected to be reached in all departments by November 15.

Lawmakers from both chambers will form a special committee, which will draft a final version of the bill if the chambers fail to reach a consensus.

Since August 9, passes have become obligatory in France for attending such public spaces as restaurants, bars, shopping centers, airplanes, and long-distance trains. They contain information about COVID-19 vaccinations, tests, and medical history of their holders.