French Senate Closed Door on Including Climate Pledges in Constitution - Prime Minister

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) France's Senate has closed the door on revising the constitution in line with environmental goals by ruling out a relevant referendum, Prime Minister Jean Castex said.

On Monday, the Senate voted to adopt the changed version of the draft article of the constitution on climate change, effectively removing the possibility to hold a referendum on the issue. The draft was different from the one passed earlier by the lower house, according to which "France guarantees the preservation of environment and biological diversity." It has been replaced by "acts in the interests of" in a version adopted by the Senate.

"I, like you, regret yesterday's Senate vote .

.. This outstretched hand to protect climate was rejected by the Senate. My second regret is because, according to Article 89 of our constitution, this vote, unfortunately, puts an end to the process of revising the constitution, which, as we continue to believe, is important for our country," Castex told the National Assembly on Tuesday.

In December 2020, President Emmanuel Macron voiced his intention to organize a referendum on constitutional amendments linked to climate change. However, first, the reform had to pass through the two parliamentary houses, which, in their turn, were to adopt a new version of the article to organize public voting.