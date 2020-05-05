UrduPoint.com
French Senate Narrowly Rejects National Coronavirus Exit Plan

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 01:20 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) The upper house of the French parliament voted on Monday against the government's strategy for existing the coronavirus lockdown.

"The Senate has not adopted the French government's declaration on the national strategy outlining the planned exit from confinement," the legislature tweeted.

The plan was rejected in a 89-81 vote with 174 abstentions after passing the lower house last Tuesday.

France, which has seen more than 25,000 virus-related deaths, is expected to start lifting restrictions on May 11 by reopening schools and pre-schools. It went into lockdown on March 17.

