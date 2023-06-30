French Senate Passes $449Bln Military Budget Bill

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2023) The French Senate overwhelmingly passed a military budget bill on Thursday that will see the nation hike its defense spending by more than a third through 2030 compared to the previous period.

The military programming bill (LPM) sailed through the upper house of parliament in a 314-17 vote with 12 abstentions, a day after the lower house voted 408-87 in its favor.

The legislation seeks to bring France's spending commitments in line with NATO's target of 2% of GDP starting 2025 by allocating 413 billion Euros ($449 billion) in investment to serve defense needs, up from 295 billion allocated for 2019-2025.

The annual defense budget will rise from 43.9 billion euros to about 45.4 billion euros in 2023, adding roughly 3 billion euros every year until the end of the decade. France aims to overhaul its military capabilities, including nuclear deterrence, cyber defense and space security.