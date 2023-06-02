French Senate Passes Bill on Facial Recognition Technologies - Reports

UrduPoint.com

June 02, 2023

The legislative commission of the upper house of the French Parliament has approved a bill regulating the use of facial recognition technologies in public places, the French Public Senat broadcaster reported on Friday

The bill's author, Marc-Philippe Daubresse from The Republicans party, said that the legislation would "fill up legal gaps," but would not pose "surveillance society risks," the broadcaster reported.

Last year, the French Senate unanimously approved a report on facial recognition technologies and their risks, which included the national strategy to implement facial recognition technologies and the use of biometrics as well as measures to strengthen the country's technological sovereignty. However, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin opposed facial recognition technologies adding that "there are no guaranties that those data would not be used otherwise." The discussions took place ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Daubresse said that it was a mistake not to use this instrument, considering the substantial risks of terrorist attacks during mass sports event.

The bill proposes implementing the experimental facial recognition system for three years, the broadcaster reported, adding that the data will only be used in court investigations and to prevent "major violations," such as terrorism and weapons smuggling among other dangers.

France has been increasing security in public places for some time. In April, a decree came into force that allows French police to use drones equipped with cameras for crowd control and border monitoring. The decree was passed following promulgation of the global security law in May 2021. Tightened security sparks controversy in French society. In March, the French National Assembly approved the use of AI-powered video surveillance systems during the Olympics. This experimental measure authorizes the analysis of drone video camera images using special algorithms in potentially risky situations, such as luggage left unattended, unusual crowd movements or mass gatherings. However, in 2021, the legislators rejected parts of the bill related to facial recognition systems. French non-governmental organizations condemned the bill as "violating the right to privacy, to manifestations and to freedom of assembly and self-expression."

