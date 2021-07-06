UrduPoint.com
French Senate Rules Out Referendum On Constitutional Changes For Climate

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 01:30 AM

French Senate Rules Out Referendum on Constitutional Changes For Climate

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The French Senate on Monday voted to adopt the changed version of the draft article of the constitution on climate change, effectively removing the possibility to hold a referendum on the issue.

During the second reading, the senators voted in favor of the amended draft, which differed from the one adopted earlier by the National Assembly.

"After the third sentence of the first paragraph of Article 1 of the constitution, the following sentence has been included: 'It (France) acts in the interests of preserving the environment and biological diversity, as well as against climate change, under the conditions provided for in the 2004 Environmental Charter,'" the Senate said in a statement on its website.

The lower house's version stated that France "guarantees the preservation of the environment and biological diversity," which has now been replaced by "acts in the interests.

" In favor of the new wording voted 210 senators, against ” 127, while five others abstained.

This way, the issue of amending the constitution concerning climate can not be put up for a referendum.

In December last year, French President Emmanuel Macron announced his intention to hold a referendum on the need for constitutional amendments related to climate. At the same time, he noted that the constitutional reform must first pass through both chambers of parliament ” the National Assembly and the Senate. To organize public voting, the National Assembly and the Senate needed first to adopt a new wording of the article.

