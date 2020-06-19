French Senator Says EU States Could Participate in Russia-US Talks on New START Extension

Russia and the United States should begin negotiations on the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), and the European states could participate in this dialogue, Andre Vallini, a member of the French Senate, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russia and the United States should begin negotiations on the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), and the European states could participate in this dialogue, Andre Vallini, a member of the French Senate, said on Friday.

A joint meeting of foreign affairs committees of the upper houses of the Russian and French parliaments began earlier in the day via video.

"We are extremely concerned about the termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, as well as the uncertainty regarding the New START. We believe that both Russia and the United States need to start negotiations on the extension of the New START, because this is not only about bilateral relations between Russia and the United States, but also about the threat to the European continent.

We think that European countries could take part in these negotiations, which are directly linked to both Europe and NATO," Vallini said during the meeting.

The New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States. US President Donald Trump has said he would propose a new trilateral arms control initiative to include Russia and China to help avoid a costly arms race. The announcement came amid debates on the future of the New START, which expires in February 2021.

Russia has repeatedly invited the United States to extend the New START for another five years without preconditions. However, the Trump administration has signaled that it favors negotiating an amended arms control regime that would also include China, and possibly the United Kingdom and France.