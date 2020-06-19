UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Senator Says EU States Could Participate In Russia-US Talks On New START Extension

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 07:57 PM

French Senator Says EU States Could Participate in Russia-US Talks on New START Extension

Russia and the United States should begin negotiations on the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), and the European states could participate in this dialogue, Andre Vallini, a member of the French Senate, said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2020) Russia and the United States should begin negotiations on the extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), and the European states could participate in this dialogue, Andre Vallini, a member of the French Senate, said on Friday.

A joint meeting of foreign affairs committees of the upper houses of the Russian and French parliaments began earlier in the day via video.

"We are extremely concerned about the termination of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty, as well as the uncertainty regarding the New START. We believe that both Russia and the United States need to start negotiations on the extension of the New START, because this is not only about bilateral relations between Russia and the United States, but also about the threat to the European continent.

We think that European countries could take part in these negotiations, which are directly linked to both Europe and NATO," Vallini said during the meeting.

The New START is the last remaining arms control treaty in force between Russia and the United States. US President Donald Trump has said he would propose a new trilateral arms control initiative to include Russia and China to help avoid a costly arms race. The announcement came amid debates on the future of the New START, which expires in February 2021.

Russia has repeatedly invited the United States to extend the New START for another five years without preconditions. However, the Trump administration has signaled that it favors negotiating an amended arms control regime that would also include China, and possibly the United Kingdom and France.

Related Topics

NATO Senate Russia Europe China Nuclear France Trump United Kingdom United States February Race

Recent Stories

Inflation on continuously declining trend, says NP ..

2 hours ago

No compromise on safety of the players for England ..

2 hours ago

N. Korean Defectors Halt Plan to Send Rice Across ..

4 minutes ago

Trump Says Mail-in 'My Biggest Risk' in Re-Electio ..

4 minutes ago

EU Council Discusses Minsk Agreements, Can Proceed ..

4 minutes ago

Sane heading for Man City exit after rejecting dea ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.