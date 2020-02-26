UrduPoint.com
French Senators To Meet With Russian Lawmakers In Moscow Late March - Federation Council

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 02:09 PM

The delegation of the French Senate Commission on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces will pay a working visit to Moscow from March 29 to April 1 and meet with partners from the Russian parliament's upper house, according to the foreign delegations reception plan of the Russian Federation Council for March

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The delegation of the French Senate Commission on Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces will pay a working visit to Moscow from March 29 to April 1 and meet with partners from the Russian parliament's upper house, according to the foreign delegations reception plan of the Russian Federation Council for March.

The delegation will be led by Christian Cambon, the chairman of the French Senate commission.

Cambon is also scheduled to have a personal meeting with Konstantin Kosachev, the chairman of the federation council's foreign affairs committee.

