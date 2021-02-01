UrduPoint.com
French, Serbian Presidents To Discuss Belgrade-Pristina Relations During Meeting In Paris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 07:30 PM

French, Serbian Presidents to Discuss Belgrade-Pristina Relations During Meeting in Paris

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said that he would touch upon the future of relations between Serbia and the partially recognized Republic of Kosovo at a meeting with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, in Paris.

"President Vucic and I will also continue to discuss the future of relations between Serbia and Kosovo. A very important negotiation process is being conducted under the aegis of the EU," Macron told reporters ahead of the meeting with the Serbian leader, who arrived in Paris on Monday.

Macron said that he would continue to support negotiations to normalize the bilateral relations between Belgrade and Pristina, a subject of an online summit held back in July 2020 between Vucic and Kosovar Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti, which was mediated by France and Germany. Though both officials voiced their readiness to proceed with the talks on the restoration of bilateral relations, Vucic said later in an interview on national television that Pristina's demands made no sense.

The Kosovo issue arose in the 1990s when the territory was rocked by an armed conflict between Serbian military troops and the Albanian-led Kosovo Liberation Army, aspiring to gain the status of a constituent republic in what was then Yugoslavia. Amid the hostilities, the region was subjected to unauthorized NATO airstrikes from March-June 1999.

In February 2008, Kosovo unilaterally declared independence from Serbia and has since then claimed to be recognized by nearly 100 UN member states. Several countries, Serbia, Russia, China Greece, Israel, and some others, do not recognize it.

Serbia launched dialogue to normalize the bilateral relations with Kosovo in 2011, under the pressure and mediation of Brussels. The negotiations got stalled after the partially-recognized republic imposed 100 percent duties on Serbian-made goods in November 2018.

