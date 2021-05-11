French Serial Killer Michel Fourniret Dies Aged 79 in Prison Hospital - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Michel Fourniret, an infamous killer known for a series of abductions and murders of young women in France and Belgium from 1987-2001, died on Monday at a prison hospital in Paris at the age of 79, media reported.

French broadcaster BFMTV said that the killer, also known as the "Ogre of the Ardennes," was hospitalized on April 28 and put in an induced coma after suffering a heart attack. He was pronounced dead on Monday.

Fourniret was serving two life sentences for abducting and killing at least seven young girls and women. He was arrested in 2003 when a Belgian girl he tried to kidnap managed to escape and report his plate numbers to the police.

During his jail time, the killer has confessed to killing several more people, with the number of his victims amounting to more than ten. The latest confession that Fourniret made over a year ago concerned the murder of a 9-year-old girl whose family was hoping to retrieve her body missing since 2003.

Last month, the killer's wife Monique Olivier, who serves a jail sentence for complicity in Fourniret's crimes, has indicated the possible zone of burial of the victim's body, but investigators have still not found it. The killer himself did not take part in the search operations when he was alive due to a health condition, the outlet noted.