French Ship Delivers Aid Equipment To Blast-Stricken Beirut - Defense Ministry

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 18th August 2020 | 02:00 PM

French Ship Delivers Aid Equipment to Blast-Stricken Beirut - Defense Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2020) Another French vessel with aid supplies has reached the Lebanese capital of Beirut to help eliminate the consequences of the devastating port blast, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Tuesday.

France previously dispatched several military planes and the Tonnerre naval vessel with medical equipment and rescue staff to help the explosion-hit capital and rebuild destroyed neighborhoods.

"Last night, the container carrier MN Calao arrived in Beirut. Chartered by the Ministry for the Armed Forces, it complements the cargo of the amphibious Tonnerre helicopter carrier with food, medical assistance and more than 15 tonnes of reconstruction equipment," Parly tweeted.

On August 4, the Lebanese capital suffered a powerful twin explosion in the port, which took at least 170 lives, left thousands of injured and half of the city's buildings destroyed. The reason behind the tragedy is believed to have been the improper storage of 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

French President Emmanuel Macron is due to visit Lebanon on September 1.

