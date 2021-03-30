French Shipping Giant CMA CGM Welcomes Reopening of Suez Canal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) French-based shipping company CMA CGM, which has a dozen vessels waiting to cross the Suez Canal, welcomed the refloating of the Ever Given ship on Monday, after almost a week of it blocking the key waterway.

"CMA CGM Group is pleased with the success of the operation conducted by the Suez Canal authorities and specialist organizations," the company told Sputnik.

Twelve CMA CGM ships are waiting at the entrance to Egypt's canal, with two more Asia-bound vessels being diverted around the Cape of Good Hope.

"The Group continues to monitor the actions implemented to allow a swift resumption of traffic in the canal and a complete return to normal," the container shipping company added.

The giant container ship was dislodged by tugboats earlier in the day, allowing hundreds of vessels to restart their journey after being trapped at sea for days. The Ever Given is being towed to the Great Bitter Lake for an inspection.