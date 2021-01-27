French Ski Resorts Lost 70% of Costumers Due to Closed Lifts Amid COVID-19 - Ski Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2021) France's ski resorts have seen a 70 percent decrease in attendance and are likely to suffer up to an 8-billion-euro (over $9.6 billion) loss in revenue over the winter due to the ongoing closures of mechanical means to lift tourists to slopes amid the coronavirus crisis, Alexandre Maulin, president of the Domaines Skiables de France (DSF) union, told Sputnik.

The French government ordered to shut lifts at ski stations in France in December, initially envisioning their reopening in late January and then in February. However, last week, French Tourism Minister Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne announced that the lifts would not be allowed to resume on February 1 due to the active virus circulation in the country. The minister added that the reopening of ski lifts was unlikely throughout February as a whole.

"Today, the economy of ski resorts is the revenue of 10 billion euros. There has been 70 percent of costumers less [during the past months]... For the entire winter, the loss of revenue may amount to more than eight billion Euros," Maulin said.

He noted that the "entire year of the economic activity" for ski stations, that is to say, the period from December-March, has been lost due to the state-backed restrictions over the pandemic.

Maulin added that more than 50% of bookings made for the next month were canceled following the announcement on the non-reopening of ski lifts in February. The situation remains unclear as to whether the ski resorts would be able to fully operate in March, he said.

The French authorities provide financial support to sectors whose activity has decreased or stopped due to the COVID-19 epidemic.

As the French cabinet is due to discuss the coronavirus situation in the country on Wednesday, the nationwide night curfew has remained in effect since mid-December, as well as closures of restaurants, museums, cinemas, gyms and other public places. The vaccination campaign in France has been underway since December 27, with over a million citizens already inoculated, according to health authorities.

To date, France has confirmed nearly 3,140,000 COVID-19 infections, with a death toll of a little over 74,000.