Open Menu

French Skier Alphand Flown To Hospital After Training Crash

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2025 | 11:40 PM

French skier Alphand flown to hospital after training crash

CransMontana, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) French skier Nils Alphand was evacuated by helicopter after he was knocked out Friday when he fell during a World Cup training run in Crans Montana, Switzerland.

After the 28-year-old fell about 50 seconds into his downhill run, emergency staff put Alphand in a neck brace. He was placed on a stretcher, winched up into a helicopter and flown to a hospital in Sion.

There the diagnosis was encouraging.

"Having lost consciousness, he underwent a body scan, which turned out to be normal. Nils will nevertheless be kept under observation," said the French Ski Federation.

The son of three-time downhill World Cup champion, Luc Alphand, Nils Alphand had been the best of the French team in the first training session at Crans Montana on Thursday, clocking 17th, in preparation for the downhill on Saturday and the super-G on Sunday

It marks the latest in a series of serious accidents on the World Cup circuit this year and the fourth to hit the French.

Their leading skier Cyprien Sarrazin suffered a serious head injury in December. That was followed by season-ending injuries to team-mates Blaise Giezendanner and Alexis Pinturault.

American Mikaela Shiffrin suffered a perforated pelvis, impaling herself as she crashed in a giant slalom in Vermont in November while Czech Tereza Nova was this week woken from the artificial coma she had been placed in after crashing in downhill training at Garmisch-Partenkirchen in Germany in January.

Recent Stories

Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern ..

Xposure 2025 explores role of technology in modern narratives

49 seconds ago
 70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 e ..

70% of exhibition space for IDEX and NAVDEX 2027 edition already pre-booked: Spo ..

1 minute ago
 UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation i ..

UAE's Calidus concludes successful participation in IDEX 2025

45 minutes ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GA ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends second day of DUBAI GAMES 2025

46 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Duba ..

Mohammed bin Rashid tours the 31st edition of Dubai International Boat Show

46 minutes ago
 Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation ..

Rabdan Academy concludes successful participation at IDEX 2025

1 hour ago
UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic ..

UAE, New Zealand collaborate to advance Antarctic scientific research

2 hours ago
 Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan ..

Mansour bin Zayed meets President of Turkmenistan in Ashgabat

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Ministe ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister discuss latest regional, int ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing ..

UAE President, VPs condole King Salman on passing of Princess Alanoud bint Moham ..

2 hours ago
 UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliament ..

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum

3 hours ago
 EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence ..

EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility

3 hours ago

More Stories From World