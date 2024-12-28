Open Menu

French Skier Sarrazin In Intensive Care After Training Crash

Umer Jamshaid Published December 28, 2024 | 12:20 AM

Bormio, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) French skier Cyprien Sarrazin is in intensive care after suffering a subdural haematoma following a nasty crash on Friday during training for a World Cup downhill race in Bormio, Italy.

The 30-year-old lost control of his skis and crashed into the protective netting before being evacuated by helicopter.

In a brief statement, the French ski federation (FFS) initially said Sarrazin was "conscious" and would undergo tests on the internal bleeding.

"After his fall during training in Bormio this (Friday) morning, Cyprien Sarrazin suffered a subdural haematoma.

He is in hospital in neurological intensive care for the moment," an FFS spokesperson later said.

Later, the FFS said Sarrazin would undergo surgery on the subdural haematoma on Friday in Italy.

Sarrazin enjoyed his best campaign on the World Cup circuit last season with four victories, but is yet to win in 2024/25 ahead of Saturday's race in Bormio.

The incident happened on the Stelvio run, which will host alpine skiing events at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

