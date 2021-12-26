French Slightly Less Proud to Be European Than Germans, Italians - Poll

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) The French take less pride in being Europeans than Italians and Germans but outstrip Germans when it comes to being proud of their own nationality, an IFOP poll published on Sunday showed.

Seventy-eight percent of Germans sampled said they took pride in the sense of belonging to Europe, followed by 75% of Italians and 68% of the French.

When asked whether they were proud of belonging to their respective nations, 87% of the French said they were, compared to 89% in Italy and 77% in Germany.

The survey was conducted for Le Journal du Dimanche and EuropaNova among more than 3,000 adults in the three core EU countries from December 14-20.