UrduPoint.com

French Slightly Less Proud To Be European Than Germans, Italians - Poll

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 26th December 2021 | 06:40 PM

French Slightly Less Proud to Be European Than Germans, Italians - Poll

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th December, 2021) The French take less pride in being Europeans than Italians and Germans but outstrip Germans when it comes to being proud of their own nationality, an IFOP poll published on Sunday showed.

Seventy-eight percent of Germans sampled said they took pride in the sense of belonging to Europe, followed by 75% of Italians and 68% of the French.

When asked whether they were proud of belonging to their respective nations, 87% of the French said they were, compared to 89% in Italy and 77% in Germany.

The survey was conducted for Le Journal du Dimanche and EuropaNova among more than 3,000 adults in the three core EU countries from December 14-20.

Related Topics

Europe Germany Italy December Sunday From

Recent Stories

Oman announces two-dose vaccination as entry prere ..

Oman announces two-dose vaccination as entry prerequisite

12 minutes ago
 12,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

12,997 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Kateb Maktub reports 516 percent increase in Arab ..

Kateb Maktub reports 516 percent increase in Arab Author profiles

1 hour ago
 Digital Sharjah a forward-looking project to impro ..

Digital Sharjah a forward-looking project to improve quality of life: SDO Direct ..

1 hour ago
 Fazza Championship for Falconry &#039;Telwah&#039; ..

Fazza Championship for Falconry &#039;Telwah&#039; to soar high on 28th December

2 hours ago
 RAK Ruler receives Israeli Ambassador

RAK Ruler receives Israeli Ambassador

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.