UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Socialist Party Member Payan Becomes Youngest Mayor Of Marseille - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 57 seconds ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 07:00 PM

French Socialist Party Member Payan Becomes Youngest Mayor of Marseille - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) Member of France's Socialist party Benoit Payan, 42, has become the youngest mayor of France's second most populous city of Marseille, following the resignation of his predecessor, Michele Rubirola, after six months of city management, the BFMTV broadcaster reported on Monday.

The city council on Monday elected Payan with 53 votes. He was the only candidate running for the mayoral post, as the right-wing forces did not advance any candidature to the election and have not participated in the voting, arguing such a transfer of power was inappropriate.

In the meantime, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Monday expressed congratulations to Benoit Payan, her comember in the French Socialist Party, on his victory.

"All my best wishes to @BenoitPayan, who, by becoming Mayor of Marseille today, takes over from @MicheleRubirola to continue to carry the beautiful process of bringing together the @PrintempsMRS [Marseiile' electoral alliance] city and make Marseille a more ecological and united city," Hidalgo tweeted.

Former Marseille mayor Michele Rubirola, the leader of the left-wing Printemps Marseillais alliance, won the municipal election in the summer and became mayor on July 4. However, Rubirola left the post last week due to health problems, advancing the candidature of her first deputy, Payan, for the office.

Related Topics

Election France Marseille Paris Alliance July Post All From Best

Recent Stories

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

31 minutes ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

31 minutes ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

46 minutes ago

Covid-19 update on women’s camp

50 minutes ago

Huawei stands 3rd in Global innovator ranking of ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.