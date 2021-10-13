French Soldier Dies in Accident in Mali - Defense Ministry

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) French soldier Adrien Quelin, 29, has died in Mali in an accident while conducting maintenance and repairs on a truck, the French Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"On October 12, at the Relay Desert Platform Camp (PfDR) in Timbuktu, Mali, field marshal and mechanic of the Desert Tactical Group Roc Noir of the Barkhane Force Adrien Quelin was carrying out a maintenance operation on a truck. He was severely injured by the cabin of the vehicle which overturned as he was working on it's engine. Despite immediate medical attention, he could not be saved and died from sustained injuries," the ministry said in a statement.

An investigation is underway to determine the exact circumstances of the accident, the statement noted.

French Chief of Defense Staff General Thierry Burkhard extended his condolences to Quelin's family and friends.

The Malian foreign minister also expressed his condolences to France over the tragic accident.

""Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Abdoulaye Diop, on his own behalf as well as that of the government, extends his most sincere condolences to the French people and government over the accidental death of field marshal Adrien Quelin,... which occurred on October 12 in Timbuktu," the Malian Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

France has been conducting Operation Barkhane against terrorist groups in the Sahel region - Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger - since August 1, 2014.

In June, French President Emmanuel Macron announced changes to the French military presence in Africa's Sahel region, including the end of the counterterror Operation Barkhane in the Sahel by the first quarter of 2022. The French leader said that a broader international effort would be made instead.

