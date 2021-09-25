French Soldier Killed in Clashes With Terrorists in Mali - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) A French soldier has been killed in clashes with terrorists in Mali, media reported.

Commenting on the incident, the Elysee Palace pointed out the French determination to fight terrorism, the Agence France-Presse reported on late Friday.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

France has been conducting Operation Barkhane against terrorist groups in the Sahel region - Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger - since August 1, 2014.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.