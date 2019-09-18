French, Spanish Police Bust Human Trafficking Ring, Arrest 29 People - Europol

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The French and Spanish police have taken down a large human smuggling ring arresting 29 people, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) said on Tuesday.

The investigation started when a Spanish citizen was arrested in France driving a bus with 22 illegal migrants on board.

This led to a large-scale investigation, uncovering a criminal organization whose leader, a Moroccan, was the main administrator of a bus company, using its vehicles for smuggling.

"The operation resulted in the arrest of 26 suspects in Spain and 3 in France, 14 house searches and the seizure of ‚¬33 000 ($36,534), various documents, computer equipment, more than 200kg (440 Pounds) of hashish, a vehicle and a trailer," Europol said in its statement.

Europol helped coordinate the French and Spanish law enforcement's efforts, provided analysis, and facilitated information exchange.