UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French, Spanish Police Bust Human Trafficking Ring, Arrest 29 People - Europol

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 01:10 AM

French, Spanish Police Bust Human Trafficking Ring, Arrest 29 People - Europol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) The French and Spanish police have taken down a large human smuggling ring arresting 29 people, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) said on Tuesday.

The investigation started when a Spanish citizen was arrested in France driving a bus with 22 illegal migrants on board.

This led to a large-scale investigation, uncovering a criminal organization whose leader, a Moroccan, was the main administrator of a bus company, using its vehicles for smuggling.

"The operation resulted in the arrest of 26 suspects in Spain and 3 in France, 14 house searches and the seizure of ‚¬33 000 ($36,534), various documents, computer equipment, more than 200kg (440 Pounds) of hashish, a vehicle and a trailer," Europol said in its statement.

Europol helped coordinate the French and Spanish law enforcement's efforts, provided analysis, and facilitated information exchange.

Related Topics

Police Exchange France European Union Company Vehicles Vehicle Spain Criminals

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives participants of third s ..

1 hour ago

DDWP approves 16 development schemes

1 hour ago

Last 3 US Government Shutdowns Cost $4Bln, 57,000 ..

2 hours ago

US 'in denial' over Saudi attacks: Iran Foreign Mi ..

2 hours ago

IMF team expresses satisfaction over govt's fiscal ..

1 hour ago

Russian border guards injured in clash with NKorea ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.