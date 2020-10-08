French Special Police Arrest 61 Suspects in Child Pornography Distribution Case - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) French Central Office for the Suppression of Violence against Persons (OCRVP) has arrested 61 people suspected of downloading and spreading online photos and videos featuring minors in sexual context, the French media reported on Thursday.

According to the RTL broadcaster, four of those arrested are also accused of raping underage persons.

The media outlet said that the police unit used data provided by INTERPOL to detect suspects via their browsing activity. The special software used by the OCRVP traced at least 100,000 links to child pornography materials on the French mainland.