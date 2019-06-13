French state 'did not derail' Renault-Fiat deal: finance minister

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday that the government was not to blame for a failed "merger of equals" between Renault and the US-Italian automaker Fiat Chrysler, denying claims by Renault's chairman

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday that the government was not to blame for a failed "merger of equals" between Renault and the US-Italian automaker Fiat Chrysler, denying claims by Renault's chairman.

"We did not derail the wedding between Renault and Fiat," Le Maire told France Info radio, ahead of a meeting with Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard.

Senard told shareholders at Renault's AGM on Wednesday that board directors representing the French state, which owns 15 percent of the carmaker, had demanded more time to study the tie-up, preventing a vote on the deal from taking place.