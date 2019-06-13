UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French State 'did Not Derail' Renault-Fiat Deal: Finance Minister

Muhammad Irfan 6 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 01:50 PM

French state 'did not derail' Renault-Fiat deal: finance minister

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday that the government was not to blame for a failed "merger of equals" between Renault and the US-Italian automaker Fiat Chrysler, denying claims by Renault's chairman

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 13th Jun, 2019 ) :French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday that the government was not to blame for a failed "merger of equals" between Renault and the US-Italian automaker Fiat Chrysler, denying claims by Renault's chairman.

"We did not derail the wedding between Renault and Fiat," Le Maire told France Info radio, ahead of a meeting with Renault chairman Jean-Dominique Senard.

Senard told shareholders at Renault's AGM on Wednesday that board directors representing the French state, which owns 15 percent of the carmaker, had demanded more time to study the tie-up, preventing a vote on the deal from taking place.

Related Topics

Vote France Marriage From Government Fiat Renault

Recent Stories

50 shops, houses demolished in anti-encroachment o ..

5 minutes ago

UN Chief Calls for Establishing Facts Before Layin ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin Believes No One Yet Has Info About Causes ..

5 minutes ago

KP Revenue Authority fixes collection target of Rs ..

5 minutes ago

Government should take measures for betterment of ..

5 minutes ago

Shah Mahmood Qureshi asked Pakistani community to ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.