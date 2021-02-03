French state liable for inaction on climate change: court

A French court on Wednesday held the state responsible for its alleged failure to act to halt climate change, handing NGOs victory in a case backed by over two million citizens

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :A French court on Wednesday held the state responsible for its alleged failure to act to halt climate change, handing NGOs victory in a case backed by over two million citizens.

The administrative court in Paris ruled that the state's inaction had caused ecological damage but said it would take two months to decide whether it was necessary to force President Emmanuel Macron's government to take steps to further reduce emissions.