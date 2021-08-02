UrduPoint.com

French State Minister Links Reported Hike In Vaccine Prices To Higher Production Standards

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 03:40 PM

French State Minister Links Reported Hike in Vaccine Prices to Higher Production Standards

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) French Minister of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune does not exclude the possibility that Pfizer and Moderna could have increased prices for their COVID-19 vaccines due to the introduction of higher production standards and adapting the vaccines to the new coronavirus variants.

The Financial Times said Sunday, citing the supply contracts to the EU, that Pfizer and Moderna increased vaccine prices. The new price for a Pfizer vaccine dose grew from 15.5 Euros [$18.2] to 19.5 euros, according to the news outlet, and the Moderna price rose from $22.6 to $25.5.

"The negotiations [on new vaccine doses for the EU] are still going on, thus the information is confidential... Today nobody knows the final price for these vaccine shots, but it's likely that they will rise," Clement Beaune told the French CNews broadcaster.

Beaune noted that now the talks revolve around the supplies of the Europe-made vaccines that are adapted to the new COVID-19 variants.

"Therefore the current contracts are more demanding than the previous ones. We will not pay more for the same product; we will pay more for the product that is adapted to the new virus variants and abide by the higher European production standards," the minister added.

The demand for coronavirus vaccines will most likely be growing, after booster campaigns were recently launched in several countries and a quick spread of the Delta COVID-19 variant have been logged worldwide.

Related Topics

Same Price Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoin ..

Manchester City renews partnership with Healthpoint

12 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,492 reco ..

UAE announces 1,537 new COVID-19 cases, 1,492 recoveries, 5 deaths in last 24 ho ..

27 minutes ago
 National Program for Artificial Intelligence launc ..

National Program for Artificial Intelligence launches &#039;Learn AI Platform&#0 ..

42 minutes ago
 Indonesia's Polii earns badminton redemption with ..

Indonesia's Polii earns badminton redemption with women's doubles gold

7 minutes ago
 KPL matches to be held as per schedule: Shehryar A ..

KPL matches to be held as per schedule: Shehryar Afridi

7 minutes ago
 EU sends help to Turkey as wildfire toll reaches e ..

EU sends help to Turkey as wildfire toll reaches eight

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.