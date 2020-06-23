French StopCovid Tracing App Activated 1.8Mln Times Since Beginning of June

(@FahadShabbir)

French tracing app StopCovid, which is aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus disease, has been used by some 1.8 million devices in France since its launch in early June, Secretary of State for the Digital Economy Cedric O announced on Tuesday

"# StopCovid / milestone: since the launch of the application, we count 1.8 million activations [in France]," the economy ministry tweeted, citing O.

The StopCovid tracing app for smartphones was launched on June 2. It keeps users updated on whether or not they have contacted any carrier of the COVID-19 virus so that its circulation can be halted.

On June 22, France entered the third stage of the lifting of the national lockdown that has been in place since mid-March. As of Tuesday, France has reported 197,381 COVID-19 cases, the world's eleventh-highest total, and 29,666 related fatalities.