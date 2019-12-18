UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Strike Against Pension Reform Draws Between 615,000 And 1.8Mln Protesters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 12:00 AM

French Strike Against Pension Reform Draws Between 615,000 and 1.8Mln Protesters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Between 615,000 and 1.8 million people protested across France on Tuesday against a controversial government plan to streamline the patchwork of 42 pension schemes, media said.

The Interior Ministry put the nationwide turnout at 615,000, according to the BFMTV channel, while the GTF trade union tweeted that over 1.8 million people took part in more than 250 demonstrations.

The biggest protest was held in Paris, where between 76,000 and 350,000 demonstrated, according to conflicting reports. Police said 30 people had been arrested as of 7 p.m. (16:00 GMT).

The thirteen day of the walkout broke the record set on December 10 when between 339,000 and 885,000 people took to the streets nationwide to reject a points-based universal pension plan. A bill enforcing it will be submitted to the parliament for scrutiny in February.

Related Topics

Protest Police Interior Ministry Parliament France Paris February December Media Government Million

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador attends Italian President&#039;s Ne ..

36 minutes ago

UAE, US joint military exercise &#039;Iron Union 1 ..

36 minutes ago

President confers Order of Independence on Singapo ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa receives Nicaraguan President&#039;s lette ..

2 hours ago

Ex-Trump Campaign Official Gates Sentenced to 45 D ..

1 hour ago

Karachi Traffic police challan 9579 vehicles

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.