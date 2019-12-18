French Strike Against Pension Reform Draws Between 615,000 and 1.8Mln Protesters

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Between 615,000 and 1.8 million people protested across France on Tuesday against a controversial government plan to streamline the patchwork of 42 pension schemes, media said.

The Interior Ministry put the nationwide turnout at 615,000, according to the BFMTV channel, while the GTF trade union tweeted that over 1.8 million people took part in more than 250 demonstrations.

The biggest protest was held in Paris, where between 76,000 and 350,000 demonstrated, according to conflicting reports. Police said 30 people had been arrested as of 7 p.m. (16:00 GMT).

The thirteen day of the walkout broke the record set on December 10 when between 339,000 and 885,000 people took to the streets nationwide to reject a points-based universal pension plan. A bill enforcing it will be submitted to the parliament for scrutiny in February.