- Home
- Pakistan
- Middle East
- World
- Sports
- Business
- Technology
- Showbiz
- Health
- Education
- Kashmir
- More
- Pictures
French Striker Karim Benzema Wins 2022 Ballon D'Or
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 01:00 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) French striker Karim Benzema, who plays for the Real Madrid football club, won the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday.
The awards ceremony takes place at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.
Related Topics
Recent Stories
Barcelona's Gavi wins Kopa Trophy for best youngster at Ballon d'Or gala
Ntamack named in France's Autumn squad despite ankle injury
Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Tigray
Finland to Build 2-Mile Sample Section of Fence at Russian Border - Border Guard
Netherlands to Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Conference on Wednesday - Foreign Min ..
Pentagon Considering Paying for Starlink Communications in Ukraine - Reports
More Stories From World
-
Three German Nuclear Power Plants to Remain in Operation Until April 2023 - Reports4 minutes ago
-
Pentagon Confirms Considering Paying for Starlink Services in Ukraine - Spokesperson14 minutes ago
-
Pentagon Considering Paying for Starlink Communications in Ukraine - Reports24 minutes ago
-
Arctic Council Can Maintain Up To 75% of Projects Without Russia - State Dept.24 minutes ago
-
Disruption of Taiwan's Semiconductor Production Would Lead to Economic Crisis - Blinken24 minutes ago
-
Canada Targets 34 Persons, TV Station in New Raft of Russia Sanctions - Global Affairs34 minutes ago
-
Russian Sodium Nitrate Imports 'Threaten' US Industry - US International Trade Commission34 minutes ago
-
EU to Keep Looking Into Alleged Iranian Origin of Drones Used by Russia - Borrell34 minutes ago
-
Pentagon Considering Paying for Starlink Communications in Ukraine - Reports34 minutes ago
-
Ethiopia vows to seize airports, other sites in Tigray35 minutes ago
-
Finland to Build 2-Mile Sample Section of Fence at Russian Border - Border Guard35 minutes ago
-
Netherlands to Hold Ukraine Reconstruction Conference on Wednesday - Foreign Ministry35 minutes ago
Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers
UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News
© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network
All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.