French Striker Karim Benzema Wins 2022 Ballon D'Or

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 01:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2022) French striker Karim Benzema, who plays for the Real Madrid football club, won the 2022 Ballon d'Or on Monday.

The awards ceremony takes place at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

