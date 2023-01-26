French Student Accused of Cyber Attacks Extradited From Morocco to US - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Sebastien Raoult, a 21-year-old French student who had been accused of cyber attacks on over 60 companies, was extradited from Morocco to the United States on Wednesday, according to Moroccan media.

The Hespress newspaper reported that Raoult faces up to 116 years in a US prison for cyber attacks.

He was extradited as a part of the cooperation between Moroccan and US law enforcement in the fight against crimes. The extradition procedure was carried out by FBI agents.

Raoult was detained in Morocco in late May 2022 on a warrant issued by the US judicial authorities. Raoult is a suspected member of the Shiny Hunters hacking group, which is believed to be involved in cyber attacks on companies in the US and other countries.