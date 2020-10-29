UrduPoint.com
French Students Age 6 And Up Must Wear Masks In Class: PM

Thu 29th October 2020

French students age 6 and up must wear masks in class: PM

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2020 ) :French schools will require all students aged six and over to wear face masks in class, Prime Minister Jean Castex said Thursday ahead of a new coronavirus lockdown starting at midnight.

Until now masks were mandatory only for students 11 and older, but Castex told lawmakers in parliament that new efforts were needed "to protect all our children, teachers and parents."

