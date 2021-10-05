UrduPoint.com

French Students Line Up For Food Aid As Economy Worsens

With France's economy hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic, university students face difficult circumstances due to the increased cost of living, high rent, and joblessness

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 4 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :: With France's economy hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic, university students face difficult circumstances due to the increased cost of living, high rent, and joblessness.

Many students continue waiting in long lines for food aid.

Students grappling with financial troubles during the pandemic have waited for hours to receive food.

At least 44.4 million people is fully vaccinated. Nearly 7.12 million COVID-19 cases and 118,000 related deaths have been confirmed.

More Stories From World

